'Time to Retire Now,' Umpire Aleem Dar Trolled After Making Three Howlers During Multan Test

The first day of the second Test match against England proved to be a fruitful one for Pakistan. However, for on-field umpire Aleem Dar the opening day of the encounter turned out to be quite terrible. The Pakistan-born umpire is famous for his accurate decisions. But things did not go in Dar’s favour in Multan after three of his decisions were overturned on Friday. Dar’s poor umpiring soon became a big talking point on social media and some even called for his retirement.

One social media user wrote, “Aleem Dar kab retire hongay izzat se, [When will Aleem Dar retire respectfully?]."

Advertisement

Another person voiced a similar opinion and said, “Two plumb lbw in DRS were given not out by umpire Aleem Dar who looked sloppy today! Time to retire now!"

However, one social media user came out in the Pakistani umpire’s defence. “Aleem Dar will still remain one of the best umpires in the history of cricket. Anyone can make mistakes. This is just one match. Look at his records. Not everything requires stupid criticism by layman," the comment read.

Another Twitter user expressed her disbelief and commented, “What is happening in the world? Aleem Dar made wrong decisions & Babar Azam taking right reviews."

Advertisement

One person jokingly wrote, “Mystery spinner is really a mystery spinner when even Aleem Dar can not read him properly."

Advertisement

Dar’s first wrong decision of the game occurred in the 19th over of the innings. Dar felt the ball had hit Ben Duckett’s pad and raised his finger with sheer conviction. The English opening batter did not waste much time in opting for a review. The replays clearly suggested that the ball had flicked Duckett’s gloves and as a result Dar’s decision had to be overturned. However, Dar was seemingly unhappy with the event and he even tried to challenge third umpire’s decision.

Dar made his second wrong decision of the day on the final delivery of the same over. Dar’s decision was once again reversed and this time it resulted in Duckett’s dismissal. The Babar Azam-led side had succeeded in overturning Dar’s decision once more a few overs later.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed picked up seven wickets on Day One to bowl out England for 281 in the first innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here