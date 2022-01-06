>Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Challengers: The inaugural edition of the Baroda T20 Challenge will get underway from Thursday, January 6 and culminate with the final on January 22. Six teams will participate in the upcoming tournament – Warriors, Fighter, Titans, Challenger, Gladiators, and Stallions. They will clash in a total of 33 matches in a round-robin format, where each team will play against the other twice in the league stages, followed by the semi-final and final. The Alembic Ground, Vadodara will host all the fixtures of the T20 event.

The Titans will go one-on-one against the Challengers in the second game of the opening day on Thursday. Both teams have got talented young cricketers in their line-up and an excellent opportunity for them to exhibit their talent.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs CHA Telecast

There will be no telecast of the TIT vs CHA match in India.

>TIT vs CHA Live Streaming

The Titans vs Challengers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TIT vs CHA Match Details

The TIT vs CHA contest will be played at the Alembic Ground, Gorwa,Vadodara, Gujarat at 01:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 6.

>TIT vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: J Chavda

>Vice-Captain: L Padhiyar

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: A Menon

>Batters: A Kumar, S Pandey, T Bedade

Advertisement

>Allrounders: J Chavda, L Padhiyar, N Patel

>Bowlers: D Patel, K Kale, P Ghodadara, S Yadav

>TIT vs CHA probable playing XIs

>Titans: N Patel, A Trivedi, R Vasava, S Pandey, T Bedade, L Padhiyar, M Madni Saiyed, S Vishwakarma, A Menon, B Tungare

>Challenger: J Bhatt, A Kumar, P Salunke, R Jadhav, R Diwan, Y Gunchala, H Punde, DN Patel, J Chavda, A Rai, A Patel, J Chad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here