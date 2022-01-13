TIT vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Challenger:Titans will be battling it out with Challenger in the 17th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 14, Friday. Looking at the performance of both teams in the tournament so far, one can conclude that Titans will start the Friday encounter as prime favorites.

Titans have won four of their five league matches to occupy second place in the points table. Their only loss in the competition came against Gladiators by 35 runs as they failed to chase 200 runs in 20 overs. Bowlers have been the USP of the team in the league so far. Titans will hope to continue the winning trend throughout the tournament.

Challenger, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the league. They have won just one from their four league games so far. The team needs to redeem itself at the earliest to ensure a long stay in the T20 Championship. Challenger faced defeat in their last game at the hands of Gladiators by 19 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Challenger; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs CHA Telecast

Titans vs Challenger game will not be telecasted in India

>TIT vs CHA Live Streaming

The TIT vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TIT vs CHA Match Details

The TIT vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 14, Friday.

>TIT vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aayush Rai

Vice-Captain: Lakshyajeet Padhiyar

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aayush Rai

Batters: Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Anil Trivedi

All-rounders: Sanjay Vishwakarma, Jainil Bhatt, Sukrit Pandey

Bowlers: Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Dev Patel

>TIT vs CHA Probable XIs:

Titans: Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Roshan Vasava, Aditya Menon (wk), Sanjay Vishwakarma, Anil Trivedi, Bhaskar Tungare, Lakshit Toksiya, Harsh Desai, Tasmay Bedade, Sukrit Pandey (c)

Challenger: Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadara, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Riyaz Diwan

