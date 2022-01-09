TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 09, 01:00 pm IST

>TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Fighter: Titans will go one-on-one against Fighter in the upcoming match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.

Titans and Fighter started off a contrasting note in the T20 Championship. Titans locked horns with Figher in the first match of the league. The bowlers were brilliant for Titans as they helped the team secure a victory by five wickets.

Fighter, on the other hand, delivered an ordinary performance in their opening game of the tournament. Fighter recorded a 19-run loss against Warriors. The players might be rusty in their first match and they will hope to make a comeback in the Baroda T20 Challenger 2022 on Sunday.

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs FIG Telecast

Titans vs Fighter game will not be telecasted in India

>TIT vs FIG Live Streaming

The TIT vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TIT vs FIG Match Details

The TIT vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.

>TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Tufel Jilani

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Aditya Menon

Batters: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade

All-rounders: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Prince Prajapati

Bowlers: Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Dev Patel

>TIT vs FIG Probable XIs:

Titans: Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya

Fighter: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati, Rushabh Jain, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada

