TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 17, 01:00 pm IST

>TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Fighter: Fighter will clash against Titans for the second time in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two sides will play against each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 17, Monday. In their first fixture, Titans were the better team as they outclassed Fighter by a massive 61 runs.

Overall, Fighter are currently reeling at the second-last place in the points table. They have won just two from their seven league matches. As the tournament is proceeding towards its business days, the franchise has less time in hand to redeem itself. In their last encounter, Fighter lost to Warriors by nine wickets.

Titans, on the other hand, have done a good job in the T20 Championship. They have featured in eight league matches and have won seven from those to sit at the top of the points table. Titans have almost confirmed their qualification for the second round of the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs FIG Telecast

Titans vs Fighter game will not be telecasted in India

>TIT vs FIG Live Streaming

The TIT vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TIT vs FIG Match Details

The TIT vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 17, Monday.

>TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Prince Prajapati

Vice-Captain- Sukrit Pandey

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Aditya Menon

Batters: Sukrit Pandey, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Tasmay Bedade

All-rounders: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Prince Prajapati

Bowlers: Kartik Bharwad, Rushabh Jain, Dev Patel

>TIT vs FIG Probable XIs:

Titans: Shailendra Yadav, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya, Anil Trivedi

Fighter: Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati, Rushabh Jain, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel

