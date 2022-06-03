TIT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, June 3, 11 AM IST

TIT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Titans and Kings: The strugglers of the Pondicherry T10 tournament, Titans and Kings will be locking horns on Friday, June 03. The two teams are in dire need of a victory to climb up the points table.

Titans are second-last with just three wins from ten league games. The team looked decent in the middle of the league but there has been a severe decline in their performance. Titans have lost their last five league matches. The back-to-back defeats have put the team’s playoff chances in jeopardy. They must win their remaining three league games to make it to the top four.

Speaking of Kings, they have won four league games while losing as many. With ten points, Kings are sixth in the standings. In their previous game, the team suffered a loss at Royals’ hands by seven wickets. They have a fair chance of qualifying for the next round provided they perform well in the upcoming games.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs KGS Telecast

Titans vs Kings game will not be telecast in India

TIT vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs KGS Match Details

TIT vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on June 03, Friday.

TIT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain: Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Siddarth Naidu

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Bhupender Chauhan, Ashwath S

Bowlers: Abin Mathew M, Gurvinder Singh, Magesh S

TIT vs KGS Probable XIs

Titans: Tharun J, Jay Pandey, Rohit D (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Gurvinder Singh, Ashwath S, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Siddarth Naidu (wk), Abin Mathew M

Kings: Rajaram S, Magesh S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris(wk), Bhupendar Chauhan, Murugan K, A Kamaleeshwaran, M Rathinam, G Thivagar, Aravind Raj R(c), B Swaroop, Satish Jangir

