>TIT vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Lions: In the 17th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans will have a go at the Lions. The battle between the two sides will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

Titans endured a loss in their first match against the Warriors by eight runs. The team was quick to learn from their mistakes and since then there has been no looking back. Titans won their next three consecutive games to climb to the second spot with 12 points.

The franchise will now look more confident and strengthened in the tournament owing to the inclusion of Dewald Brevis. Lions, on the other hand, are struggling with their batting in the T20 extravaganza. The team could touch the 150-run mark just once in four games.

Lions are heading into the Thursday match after losing their two matches against Western Province and Rocks by five wickets and 44 runs. They are seventh in the standings and will be eager to cause a turnaround.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs LIO Telecast

TIT vs LIO match will not be telecasted in India.

>TIT vs LIO Live Streaming

The Titans vs Lions game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>TIT vs LIO Match Details

The Titans vs Lions contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

>TIT vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain- Reeza Hendricks

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell van Buuren

All-rounders: Donavan Ferreira, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf

>TIT vs LIO Probable XIs:

Titans: Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavan Ferreira

Lions: Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell van Buuren, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Ayavuya Myoli, Dominic Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

