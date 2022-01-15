>TIT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Stallions: In the 21st match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, we have Titans squaring off against Stallions. The two teams will have a go at each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 16, Sunday.

Titans are doing a splendid job in the T20 tournament. The franchise is second with 24 points from six victories and one loss. Titans’ most recent encounter in the competition sawthem recording a victory against Challenger by two wickets. It was an easy win for the team as they chased 111 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Stallions, on the other hand, need to do better in the tournament. The team havea lot of potential and talent but they are lacking in the execution part. Stallions have lost four out of their six league matches. Stallions suffered a loss in their last game at the hands of Gladiators by eight wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs STA Telecast

Titans vs Stallions game will not be telecasted in India

>TIT vs STA Live Streaming

The TIT vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TIT vs STA Match Details

The TIT vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 16, Sunday.

>TIT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar

Vice-Captain:Himesh Patel

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Aditya Menon

Batters: Himesh Patel, Malav Patel, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade

All-rounders: Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar

Bowlers: Chinta Gandhi, Dev Patel, Shehzad Pathan

>TIT vs STA Probable XIs:

Titans: Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshit Toksiya, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar

Stallions: Shehzad Pathan, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Yash Ramy, Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Harsh Katarmal

