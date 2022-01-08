Titans vs Stallions Dream11, TIT vs STA Dream11 Latest Update, TIT vs STA Dream11 Win, TIT vs STA Dream11 App, TIT vs STA Dream11 2021, TIT vs STA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TIT vs STA Dream11 Live Streaming

TIT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Stallions:

Titans will go up against Stallions in the fourth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 08, Saturday.

Titans and Stallions started off a contrasting note in the T20 Championship. Titans were up against Challenger in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. Bowlers ruled the show for the team as they restricted Challenger to a score of 96 runs in 20 overs. As many as three bowlers including Dev Patel, Sukrit Pandey, and Nisarg Patel picked up three wickets each.

Advertisement

Stallions, on the other hand, couldn’t start the tournament with a victory. The franchise was outclassed by Gladiators by seven wickets as they failed to defend 131 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The players will be in better form on Saturday and Stallions will thus hope to secure their first victory of the season.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs STA Telecast

Titans vs Stallions game will not be telecasted in India

TIT vs STA Live Streaming

The TIT vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs STA Match Details

The TIT vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 08, Saturday.

TIT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Shehzad Pathan

Vice-Captain- Sukrit Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Aditya Menon

Batters: Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade

All-rounders: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Raj Bhrahmbhatt

Bowlers: Chinta Gandhi, Shehzad Pathan, Dev Patel

TIT vs STA Probable XIs:

Titans: Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma

Stallions: Chinta Gandhi, Yash Ramy, Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Harsh Katarmal, Shehzad Pathan, Milan Mistry, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here