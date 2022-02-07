TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 07, 6:00 PM IST

>TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Warriors: In the second match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans will have a go at Warriors. The battle between the two sides will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

Titans are heading into the tournament after a poor performance last season. The franchise failed to make an impact as they collected just eight points. The team finished fourth in the points table and couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. Playing under the leadership of Theunis de Bruyn, Titans will hope to change things this time around.

Warriors, on the other hand, were decent in the last season. The team qualified for the second round but ended up losing the knockout match to Lions by seven wickets. The franchise will be eager to continue their brilliant performance as they will aim for a title finish.

>Ahead of the match between Titans and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>TIT vs WAR Telecast

TIT vs WAR match will not be telecasted in India.

>TIT vs WAR Live Streaming

The Titans vs Warriors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>TIT vs WAR Match Details

The Titans vs Warriors contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

>Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Dayyaan Galliem, Tiaan van Vuuren

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mthiwekhaya Nabe

>TIT vs WAR Probable XIs:

Titans: Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen, Dayyaan Galliem, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Grant Mokoena

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, JJ Smuts, Tiaan van Vuuren

