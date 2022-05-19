TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Titans and Warriors:

In the third match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, we have Titans squaring off against the Warriors. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the CAP Siechem Ground on May 19, Thursday from 01:30 PM IST.

Both the teams will be new to the playing conditions as the Thursday game will be their opening game. Titans have picked up a well-balanced squad for the league and they are expected to start the tournament with a bang.

The team will play under the leadership of Rohit D. Kushal Prajapat, Jay Pandey and Ujjwal Kumar Singh are likely to be the key players for the team. Speaking of Warriors, they have assigned Premraj Rajavelu the job of leading the side. Mohammaed Harafath and Selvam M and Kannan Vignesh are the crucial players in the Warriors camp.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs WAR Telecast

Titans vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs WAR Match Details

TIT vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 01:30 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jay Pandey

Vice-Captain - Ameer Zeeshan M

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: Jay Pandey, Rohit D, Sachin Sivasubramanian

All-rounders: Thamizhmani G, Ameer Zeeshan M, Kushal Prajapat, Mohammed Harafath

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, Sathya Kumar, Mayank Pandey

TIT vs WAR Probable XIs:

Titans: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Kushal Prajapat, Gurvinder Singh, Dunesh Kumar, Dinesh Subramani, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M

Warriors: Mayank Pandey, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu(wk), Thamizhmani G, Sathya Kumar, Prabhu B, Selvam M, Shiva Shankar, Vaibhav Singh, Premraj Rajavelu(c), Mohammed Harafath

