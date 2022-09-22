TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 Match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be locking horns with Trinbago Knight Riders in the 26th Caribbean Premier League 2022 match on Thursday. Providence Stadium in Guyana will conduct the second encounter between the two sides. The first game was washed out due to the rain.

Trinbago Knight Riders need to win both their remaining two league matches to ensure their qualification for the playoffs. They are currently occupying the fourth place with three wins and four losses. It was a heartbreaking loss for the team in their last league match. The Knight Riders lost by just one run against Saint Lucia Kings while chasing the target of 148 runs in 20 overs.

Speaking of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. The team will have to depend on the performance of other franchises if they manage to win the Thursday encounter. Patriots are reeling at the second-last place with two wins and five losses. They are coming into the game after losing to Barbados Royals by 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

TKR vs SKN Telecast

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots game will not be telecast in India.

TKR vs SKN Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TKR vs SKN Match Details

TKR vs SKN match will be conducted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on September 22, Thursday.

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain - Tim Seifert

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert

Batters: Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Rashid Khan

TKR vs SKN Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Tim Seifert (wk), Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Samit Patel, Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Nicholas Pooran

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo (c), Rashid Khan, Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Duan Jansen, Akila Dhananjaya, Jaden Carmichael, Sheldon Cottrell, Dewald Brevis

