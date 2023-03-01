TL vs INA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, March 1, 8 AM IST

TL vs INA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup match between Thailand and Indonesia: Thailand will be playing their last league match of the ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup on Wednesday when they face Indonesia at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground. It is a must-win game for both sides as the team winning the contest will qualify for the semi-final.

With two points from a loss and a win each, Thailand are second in the points table. The team defeated Myanmar in the opening game by a massive 272 runs by defending 332 runs in 50 overs. They could not continue the good performance and succumbed to a nine-wicket loss against Saudi Arabia. The batters underperformed as they scored only 80 runs.

Indonesia also have two points to their name but a low net run rate pushed them to third place in Group B points table. Saudi Arabia defeated Indonesia by eight wickets but they redeemed themselves in the second match against Myanmar by scoring a win by 195 runs.

Ahead of the match between Thailand and Indonesia, here is everything you need to know:

TL vs INA Telecast

Thailand vs Indonesia game will not be telecast in India.

TL vs INA Live Streaming

ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

TL vs INA Match Details

TL vs INA match will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground at 8:00 AM IST on March 1, Wednesday.

TL vs INA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rojerio Koda

Vice-Captain: J Coetzee

Suggested Playing XI for TL vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: P Suanchai, Ahmad Ramdoni

Batters: C Chatpaisan, A Yadav, Padmakar Surve

Allrounders: J Coetzee, Danilson Hawoe, Gede Arta

Bowlers: C Pengkumta, Muhammad Afis, Rojerio Koda

TL vs INA Probable XIs

Thailand: R Raina, S Desungoen, P Suanchai, Naveed Pathan, J Coetzee, C Pengkumta, V Singh, N Senamontree, C Chatpaisan, A Yadav, D Jacobs

Indonesia: Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Priandana, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Padmakar Surve, Gede Arta, Danilson Hawoe, Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Muhammad Afis, Rojerio Koda, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk)

