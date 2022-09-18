TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women: A total of eight teams will meet in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers to make it to the final event. There are only two vacant spaces and the toppers of the Qualifier will be joining the likes of Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa.

The tournament will kick start on September 18 among eight teams namely Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, UAE, the United States of America, and Zimbabwe. In the curtain-raiser, UAE Women will be clashing against Thailand Women at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

United Arab Emirates Women will walk into the game as favorites. They have good experience in the team with the likes of Chaya Mughal, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, and Esha Rohit.

Speaking of Thailand Women, they have Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai and Natthakan Chantham as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women, here is everything you need to know:

TL-W vs UAE-W Telecast

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women game will not be telecast in India

TL-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

TL-W vs UAE-W will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

TL-W vs UAE-W Match Details

TL-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chanida Sutthiruang

Vice-captain: Natasha Cherriath

Suggested Playing XI for TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit

Allrounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Chaya Mughal, Natasha Cherriath

Bowlers: Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Suleeporn Laomi

Advertisement

TL-W vs UAE-W Probable XIs

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath, Esha Rohit

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here