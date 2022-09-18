TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women: A total of eight teams will meet in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers to make it to the final event. There are only two vacant spaces and the toppers of the Qualifier will be joining the likes of Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa.
The tournament will kick start on September 18 among eight teams namely Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, UAE, the United States of America, and Zimbabwe. In the curtain-raiser, UAE Women will be clashing against Thailand Women at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
United Arab Emirates Women will walk into the game as favorites. They have good experience in the team with the likes of Chaya Mughal, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, and Esha Rohit.
Speaking of Thailand Women, they have Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai and Natthakan Chantham as their crucial players.
Ahead of the match between Thailand Women and United Arab Emirates Women, here is everything you need to know:
TL-W vs UAE-W Telecast
Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women game will not be telecast in India
TL-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming
TL-W vs UAE-W will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
TL-W vs UAE-W Match Details
TL-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.
TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Chanida Sutthiruang
Vice-captain: Natasha Cherriath
Suggested Playing XI for TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai
Batters: Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit
Allrounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Chaya Mughal, Natasha Cherriath
Bowlers: Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Suleeporn Laomi
TL-W vs UAE-W Probable XIs
Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert
United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath, Esha Rohit
