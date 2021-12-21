TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 21, 09:00 AM IST

>TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: In the second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu will be crossing swords with Karnataka. The match is scheduled to be played at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Karnataka confirmed a place in the semi-final of the competition by defeating Rajasthan in the quarter-final by eight wickets. Krishnamurthy Siddharth was the wrecker-in-chief for his team in the knockout match as he hammered 85 runs to help his team chase 199 runs. Overall, Karnataka finished at second place in Elite Group B standings with three victories and two defeats.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, confirmed a berth in the semi-final owing to a spectacular performance during the league stage. The team got a direct entry into the match as they topped the Elite Group B points table. Just like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu also won three games. However, a better net run rate gave Tamil Nadu an edge in the competition.

>Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; here is everything you need to know:

>TN vs KAR Telecast

TN vs KAR match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>TN vs KAR Live Streaming

TN vs KAR match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>TN vs KAR Match Details

The TN vs KAR match will be played at K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

>TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ravikumar Samarth

Vice-Captain- Washington Sundar

>Suggested Playing XI for TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: V Koushik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy, Manimaran Siddharth

>TN vs KAR Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier

Karnataka: Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy

