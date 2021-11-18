>TN vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Tamil Nadu will be locking horns with Kerala in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

Tamil Nadu formed a part of Elite Group A and delivered a phenomenal performance during the league stage of the competition. The state team won as many as four matches while losing just one fixture. The team is coming into the quarter-final by defeating Pune in their most recent outing by seven wickets.

Kerala, on the other hand, finished at the third position in the Elite Group D points table. The team won three out of five league matches. Kerala defeated Himachal Pradesh in their last match as they successfully chased the score of 146 in their 20 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Kerala; here is everything you need to know:

>TN vs KER Telecast

There will no telecast of Tamil Nadu vs Kerala match on television.

>TN vs KER Live Streaming

The match between Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

>TN vs KER Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Tamil Nadu playing against Kerala at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>TN vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- T Natarajan

Vice-Captain- Narayan Jagadeesan

>Suggested Playing XI for TN vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Sachin Baby

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers: T Natarajan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi

>TN vs KER Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishanth, Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin, Jagatheesan Koushik, Washington Sundar

Kerala: Sanju Samson, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa, Sajeevan Akhil, Basil Thampi, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph, Pathirikattu Midhun, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby

