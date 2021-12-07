>TN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai: After the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it is now time for the 2021 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The tournament will feature as many as 38 teams divided into six groups, five Elite Groups, and one Plate Group.

Seven cities namely Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Jaipur will host the league from December 08 to December 27. From Elite Group B, Tamil Nadu will be facing Mumbai on an opening day.

Tamil Nadu will be buzzing with confidence after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team will hope to carry forward the same momentum into the 50–over competition. The five-time champions didn’t enjoy an ideal run last season. The team failed to qualify for the quarter-finals as they won only three of their five league matches.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will start the tournament as defending champions. The team didn’t lose even a single match last season and hammered Uttar Pradesh in the final to lift the cup. Mumbai will be looking forward to continuing their undefeated run in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

>Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

>TN vs MUM Telecast

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>TN vs MUM Live Streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>TN vs MUM Match Details

The match will be played at St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba at 09:00 AM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>TN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Washington Sundar

>Vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik

>Suggested Playing XI for TN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik

>Batters: Siddhesh Lad, Shahrukh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

>All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

>Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, Dhawal Kulkarni

>TN vs MUM Probable XIs

>Tamil Nadu: Narayan Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

>Mumbai: Prasad-Pawar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Arman Jaffer, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Prashant Solanki, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande

