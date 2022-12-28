'To the Journey of all Those Years in Between': Jaydev Unadkat's Heart-Warming Post After Test Return Goes Viral

It has certainly been a long wait for Jaydev Unadkat to make a comeback to India Test squad. The left-arm pacer had to wait for 12 years to feature in the playing XI in Test cricket. The 31-year-old just played the second Test match of his career against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Unadkat recently took a walk down memory lane and the veteran India pacer shared a photo of his two jerseys- one from 2010 and the other one from December 2022.

The 2010 jersey was signed by the then-India skipper MS Dhoni. The old jersey also featured Indian stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag among other cricketers. The latest jersey, on the other hand, was signed by the entire Indian Test squad, led by stand-in captain KL Rahul.

“To the journey of all those years in between," Unadkat wrote on Instagram.

The second Test match against Bangladesh also turned out to be a memorable one for Unadkat. The Gujarat-born pacer managed to claim his maiden wicket in the longest format of the game during the final Test match.

Unadkat sent Bangladesh opening batter Zakir Hasan back to the dressing room in the first innings to claim his maiden Test wicket. Unadkat scalped two wickets in the first innings. In second innings, Unadkat dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to add one more wicket to his tally. India eventually earned a thrilling three-wicket win in the second Test to clinch a 2-0 whitewash in the series.

“I always believed that I would get another chance. I did not know how, to be honest, as the Indian pacers were doing well over the past three-four years. I was getting inspired watching them to be honest. Leading Saurashtra has helped me focus on my game and not be distracted by anything else. It has helped me see the future," Unadkat was quoted while talking to PTI after returning from Bangladesh.

Unadkat made his Test debut back in December 2010 against South Africa. However, Unadkat had failed to do anything impressive in that encounter. He registered dismal figures of 0 for 101 in that Test. In white-ball cricket, Unadkat has so far claimed 22 wickets after playing 17 matches.

Team India, in their next Test assignment, will be up against Australia in January-February at home.

