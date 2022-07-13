'To This day, The Shirt Hangs up in My Son's Room': Brett Lee Recalls Special Moment With Virat Kohli

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee recalled a special moment with Virat Kohli which he feels will stay with him forever. The two shared great camaraderie off the field as the Australian legend shared a story which also involved his son Preston. Lee, who is one of the most fierce pacers of his era, is a big admirer of the Indian batting maverick and most of it is because of his humility off the field.

Lee shared an anecdote on his YouTube channel when he was commentating on a Test match in India and had a chat with the batting maestro. The Aussie told Kohli that he is his son’s favourite player. While Kohli was pleased to hear that as he gifted him a Team India jersey for his son with an autograph on it.

“One special moment that will stay with me forever was when India were playing a Test match in India. I was commentating on the field and I saw Kohli out in the middle. We were talking, laughing and sharing moments about the times we have played against each other," Brett said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“I said ‘my son Preston thinks you are the best thing in slice, already loves you and you’re his favourite player’. He was like, really? I said, yeah he loves your cover drive. After the Test match finished, I was presented with a Test shirt: VK captain and Kohli had signed an address to Preston. To this day, the shirt hangs up in his room."

Meanwhile, Kohli has been going through a lean patch with the bat in recent times as his last international century came way back in 2019. While he also had a disappointing T20I series with the bat against England where he scored 1 and 11 in the last two matches.

The batting maverick missed the first ODI against England due to a niggle. While India didn’t miss him much in the series opener and won the match by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

As reported by news agency ANI, Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England.

