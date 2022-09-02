'To Win The T20 World Cup, India's Batting Needs to Revolve Around Suryakumar Yadav'

Suryakumar Yadav continues to impress with his eye-catching performances in T20Is. The latest of his such performances came during a group match against Hong Kong when he belted an unbeaten 68 off 26 to lift India to what turned out to be a comfortable match-winning total.

He has played just 25 T20Is so far but already has a century and six fifties to his name, averaging 39.89 and a stupendous strike-rate of 177.52. Such has been his impact that Rohan Gavaskar claims that he’s going to the most vital element for in India’s batting if their aim is to win the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I’ve been saying this for a while. Listen, if we need to win the World Cup, our batting needs to revolve around SKY," Gavaskar said on Sports18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over The Top’.

However, Gavaskar reckons that the team management must ask settle down on a batting spot for Suryakumar as he has been used as a floater in recent times.

“We need to ask SKY what is your position? Where do you think you can make the most impact? Because we’ve seen him open, we’ve seen him bat at 3, we’ve seen him bat at 4. Do you feel that you know you can create the most damage opening the innings? Do you feel you could create the most damage at 3 or 4 and then listen to what he says and give him that free reign?" Gavaskar said.

“Because again yesterday (Wednesday), everyone was talking about the pitch being a little tough and not so easy to play shorts on and then he comes out and plays the kind of innings that only players with a special ability. You know strike rate of over 200," he added.

Praising Suryakumar, who put on a display of his stunning range of shots, Gavaskar reiterated the 31-year-old will play an influential role in the T20 World Cup.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) he was just phenomenal, and he made sure we had that little bit of push-in against the team by Hong Kong. So, look, as I’ve said many times before, if we are to really progress in the World Cup, Sky is going to be such an influential part in that team and play such an influential role in that team," he said.

