'Today We've Taken One Big Leap': Jay Shah Responds as Viacom18 Bags Women's IPL Media Rights for 951 Crore

As the inaugural edition of Women’s IPL is set to commence this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday sold the media rights of the tournament. As stated by the Indian cricket board, Viacom18 grabbed media for a whopping sum of Rs 951 crore for five years, after pipping the likes of Disney Star and Sony.

The global rights of the tournament comprise three categories – linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital) and Viacom 18 successfully bid for the combined rights. In the men’s IPL, separate rights are sold across regions.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the broadcasters will hold the key to making the tournament a huge success. He said the fee per match will come to Rs 7.09 crore for the next five years.

Advertisement

“I am really thrilled that we have had such an encouraging response for a league that will revolutionise women’s cricket not just in India but across the globe. This is a commitment I made to the Board and our women cricketers; today we have taken one big leap," the BCCI statement quoted Shah as saying.

“The broadcasters play a key role in taking the game to a wider audience and their active interest in the league is a clear indication that the Women’s Indian Premier League is headed in the right direction. The per-match valuation of Rs INR 7.09 crore is something that has never previously been registered for a women’s game," he added.

Shah further congratulated Viacom18 for bagging both TV and digital rights. He further hinted that the franchises participating in the tournament will be announced later this month.

“I congratulate Viacom18 for securing both the TV and digital rights with a combined bid of INR 951 crores and welcome them on Board. The journey has well and truly started and we will take another major step this month when the five franchises are announced," Shah concluded.

Advertisement

IPL governing council chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said: “The faith of all our bidders for this process also testifies that they see value in investing in this property which will only be growing with each passing year.

“Women’s cricket has shown immense growth in the past few years and our own T20 league, it only solidifies our approach towards women’s cricket and the potential it has for growth in India."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here