'Together and Forever': Axar Patel Gets Engaged to His Girlfriend on His 28th Birthday

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel got engaged to his girlfriend Meha on his 28th birthday on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals star has informed his fans and well-wishers about the same by sharing pictures of the engagement ceremony. Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. His fellow teammates also congratulated the couple and sent their wishes for a successful future.

Axar’s girlfriend Meha loved Axar’s proposal and they both showed their rings while posing for the camera amid lighting and pleasant background. Sharing the pictures, Axar dedicated the caption to Meha, “Today is the new beginning of our life “Together & Forever". Love you till eternity."

The pictures show a ‘Marry Me’ sign surrounded with flowers in the shape of a giant heart behind the couple.

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal joined netizens in congratulating Axar on his engagement with his girlfriend. Axar’s teammates Rishabh Pant, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, and Ishan Kishan also congratulated the cricketer on the engagement.

Axar’s Gujarat teammate Chintan Gaja had shared the pictures of the engagement event through his Instagram stories. In the pictures, Axar can be seen going on one knee as he proposes to the love of his life Meha.

Axar is a left-arm spinner when it comes to bowling and left-handed batter. He is currently injured and due to a stress fracture, he could not even go on India’s tour of South Africa. He is also unlikely to play in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

Last year was a great one for Axar. He made his Test debut against England and took 27 wickets in 3 Tests. Team India won the series 3-1. He bowled brilliantly in the home Test series played against New Zealand in November-December 2021. In the first test held in Kanpur, he picked 5 wickets in an innings. In the second Test held in Mumbai, he was injured and has been out of the team since then.

