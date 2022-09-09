Toh Mein Kya Khud Baith Jaau Fir? – KL Rahul’s Hilarious Response to ‘Virat Kohli Should Continue to Open' Remark

KL Rahul, the stand-in skipper for India for the Afghanistan game must have been a relieved man to get a decent score under his belt as he scored 62 off 41 balls to sign off from the Asia Cup 2022 on a high after enduring a rather indifferent form throughout the series with scores of 0, 38. 28, 6 prior to the game against Afghanistan. Returning from a lengthy injury layoff, the pressure has been on Rahul to perform at the top and with Virat Kohli scoring a century – opening this innings – on Thursday, Rahul was put in an awkward position during the post-match presser with a question.

Rahul was asked if team management should continue with Kohli as an opener not just because he scored a scintillating 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan, but because he has shown great form as an opener in the past as well, the reference being Kohli’s stellar 2016 IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in which he scored five centuries – all batting as an opener. Kohli and Rahul opened the innings yesterday only because Rohit Sharma rested himself, and it is given that Rohit will take his place back at the top and vice-captain Rahul will be his opening partner, with Kohli moving down to No.3.

“Toh Mein Kya Khud Baith Jaau fir? (Shall I bench myself then)", quipped Rahul at the question with a sheepish smile before adding, “Obviously Virat Kohli scoring run is a huge bonus for the team, the way he played today I know he is very very pleased with the way he batted today – he has been working on his game for the last 2-3 series and that worked beautifully today and as a team, it is important that every player before going to the World Cup get some time in the middle. If you play 2-3 innings like that, your confidence will be high then it gives you the best chance to be our best selves in the World Cup, so really happy that he could play that way."

Kohli has a healthy average of 57.13 in the nine innings he has opened in T20Is, scoring exactly 400 runs so far at a strike-rate of 161.29 with two fifties and one hundred to his name, Of course, his latest – 122 not out has helped boost these numbers up but these are still much better numbers than his overall T20I stats. In 109 matches he has 3584 runs at an average of 51.94 and a strike rate of 138.37. The key here is the big jump in the strike rate as an opener as opposed to playing in the middle overs.

But, Rahul did reveal that it is all about his role in the team that will determine how Kohli plays and he is playing his role of being as what to do to perfection.

“We have all seen Virat Kohli over the years, it is not that only when he opens he scores five hundreds, he can score 5-6 centuries even if he bats at No 3. It is all about the role in the team and today he played the role beautifully, maybe in the next series his role is different he will do that with his best performances and we have seen that over the years and there is no question mark over that," he added.

