Tom Latham Breaks Glass of Makeshift VIP Box During Third ODI vs Ireland

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham led from the front as he managed his resources well to clinch the thrilling third ODI match against Ireland at the Village Dublin. It was a close match as New Zealand survive a scare to win the match by just one run. Latham not only led his troops well in the entire match but also came out with a shot that broke the glass of the makeshift lounge.

The incident happened when he was facing Andy McBrine. That was when the NZ skipper stepped out and launched him over mid on and the ball hit the glass of the pavillion in all its might, shattering the glass as can be seen in the video.

Ireland played a close thriller against New Zealand in the series ending 3rd ODI at the Village, Dublin, but in the end fell short by just one run. The hosts had nothing to lose and they played with that nonchalance, pushing New Zealand to the brink. Coming back to the match, New Zealand had batted first and managed to post a mammoth total of 360 runs on board, riding on Martin Guptill century. Nevertheless, the hosts were in hot pursuit and almost brought the equation down to 3 off 1 ball. Both Paul Stirling and Harry Tector slamming centuries.

But New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner prevailed in the end as he bowled short and Irish batter Graham Hume went for wild swing, only to miss the line completely.

