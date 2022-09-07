'Too Much Cr**: Rohit Sharma's Brutal Response to a Query After India's Defeat to Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma was in no mood to be diplomatic as he launched a staunch defense of his India teammate Arshdeep Singh during a media interaction on Tuesday following his team’s six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Arshdeep was heavily trolled on social media platforms for dropping the catch of Asif Ali on 0 who then went on to score crucial runs that decisively swung the match in Pakistan’s favour. Even his Wikipedia page was vandalised resulting in the Indian government reportedly sending a notice to the website for publishing false information.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

“Honestly, the guys do not look at social media that much," Rohit said on Tuesday. “Too much crap is happening there when we lose games here and there, a drop here and there."

Rohit pointed out how Arshdeep quickly regained his confidence after dropping the catch as he bowled a decent final over pushing the contest to the penultimate delivery even though he had just seven runs to defend.

“Yes, he [Arshdeep] himself was disappointed, but then again if you saw his confidence in the the final over [in the Pakistan game], he nailed the yorker well and he got Ali [Asif] out [eventually]. If he was not mentally there, the execution would not have happened, but in his case he ran to his place and took the ball. Today also I thought he bowled pretty well in the last two overs," Rohit said.

“He is a very confident lad, and that is why he is here, ahead of lot of players who are sitting at their homes. He is a very confident lad and I have not seen many like him early in his career. As a captain and a coach we are very happy with how he takes his game and goes about his business with the ball," he added.

The 23-year-old Arshdeep didn’t take seriously to the abuse coming his away either. “His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence’," Arshdeep’s father told The Indian Express.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here