Top 10 hilarious social media posts after India produce poor show against Bangladesh in ODIs

The ODI series against Bangladesh has turned out to be a disheartening affair for India after the Rohit Sharma-led side surprisingly lost the first two games. Bangladesh, after securing two back-to-back victories, will now look to win the third and final game on Saturday and register a whitewash against the mighty Indians. The series might have proved to be a heartbreaking one for India but there was certainly no dearth of hilarious posts on social media.

Here are some of the funny and most talked-about posts.

Advertisement

One Twitter user pointed out the low-scoring nature of the ODI series and jokingly wrote, “England play a Test match like T20I while India and Bangladesh played the ODI just like a Test."

Another user commented, “Top order strong tha to middle order kharab tha. Aab ulta ho rha hai [Indian middle order used to falter when top-order was strong. And now it is just the opposite]."

One more follower of the game jokingly wrote, “Bangladesh cricket team to Indian cricket team, ‘Cricket hum khel lete hai aap dream eleven pe team bana lo’ [Let us play cricket, you can make your own team on Dream11 app]."

Advertisement

Check out what other social media users posted.

Advertisement

Bangladesh kicked off the series on a promising note after claiming a thrilling a one-wicket victory in the opening game. Bangladesh all-rounder Shaklib Al Hasan claimed five wickets in the match to bundle out India for a paltry total of 186. Pacer Ebadot Hossain also displayed terrific bowling to clinch four wickets. Bangladesh reached the target with four overs to spare. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round show.

The 25-year-old carried forward his spectacular performance in the next fixture and helped Bangladesh in registering a convincing five-wicket win. Mehidy notched his maiden ODI ton in the penultimate game as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 271. And with this century Mehidy became only the second player to score a ton while batting at No. 8 or lower in ODIs. Later, he bagged two wickets as India could only manage to reach 266 runs.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Chattogram on Saturday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here