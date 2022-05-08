Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Tornadoes Women and Barmy Army Women: Tornadoes Women will be squaring off against Barmy Army Women in the Sunday match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tornadoes Women are one of the best teams in the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 tournament. They scored a win in their first game against South Coast Sapphires by 17 runs. Diana Baig took the team home by taking two wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 3.8. Tornadoes made it two in a row as they defeated Warriors Women in the second game by 13 runs. Sterre Kalis was the hero of the game with her knock of 58 runs.

Speaking of Barmy Army Women, they have won one out of two league matches. The team impressed in their first game against Spirit Women. They restricted the opposition to 75 runs to score a win by 50 runs. Barmy failed to continue the momentum and ended up losing the second match to Falcons Women by eight wickets. The team will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways on Sunday to avoid lagging behind in the league.

Ahead of the match between Tornadoes Women and Barmy Army Women, here is everything you need to know:

TOR-W vs BAR-W T20 Telecast

Tornadoes Women vs Barmy Army Women game will not be telecast in India

TOR-W vs BAR-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TOR-W vs BAR-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM

IST on May 08, Sunday.

TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain - Deandra Dottin

Suggested Playing XI for TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin, Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Tara Norris, Sita Magar

TOR-W vs BAR-W Probable XIs:

Tornadoes Women: Katey Martin, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Natasha Miles, Sita Magar, Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Winifred Duraisingam

Barmy Army Women: Tara Norris, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Laura Cardoso, Henriette Ishimwe, Rumana Ahmed, Sana Fatima, Heather Knight, Shemaine Campbelle

