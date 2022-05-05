TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20, May 5, 5:30 PM IST

TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Tornadoes Women and South Coast Sapphires Women: The United Arab Emirates is hosting the 2022 edition of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022. The ICC-sanctioned event was supposed to be played in Hongkong but there was a change in venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature six teams namely Warriors, Barmy Army, Spirit, South Coast Sapphires, Falcons, and Tornadoes.

Tornadoes Women will kickstart their campaign in the competition with a contest with South Coast Sapphires Women. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on May 05.

Tornadoes Women have West Indies Women skipper Stafanie Taylor as their leader for the league. They are also equipped with players like Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, and Aliya Riaz. Speaking of South Coast Sapphires Women, they have handed the leadership responsibilities to Sana Mir. South Coast Sapphires Women are also a balanced unit with players like Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, and Grace Harris.

Ahead of the match between Tornadoes Women and South Coast Sapphires Women, here is everything you need to know:

TOR-W vs SCS-W T20 Telecast

Tornadoes Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women game will not be telecast in India

TOR-W vs SCS-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TOR-W vs SCS-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kim Garth

Vice-Captain: Diana Baig

Suggested Playing XI for TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Kim Garth, Aliya Riaz

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Sophie Devine, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Sana Mir, Shabnim Ismail, Diana Baig

TOR-W vs SCS-W Probable XIs

Tornadoes Women: Sune Luus, Sita Rana Magar, Sterre Kalis, Katey Martin (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sophie Devine, Aliya Riaz, Natasha Miles, Diana Baig, Marry-Anne Musonda, Stafanie Taylor (c)

South Coast Sapphires Women: Elyse Villani, Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Babette de Leede (wk), Gaby Lewis, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Natasha Farrant, Sana Mir (c), Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar

