TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Tornadoes Women and Spirit Women: Spirit Women will hope to notch another victory in the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 as they will fight with Tornadoes Women on May 11, Wednesday. The promising game of cricket will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Spirit have already qualified for the second round. They are currently at the top of the points table with three victories from four league matches. They lost their first game Barmy Army by 50 runs. However, the team soon got off the mark and there has been no looking back for them. They are on a three-match winning streak and another victory will confirm a top finish for the franchise.

Tornadoes Women, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with one loss and two victories. Tornadoes need to win at least one of their remaining two league games to qualify for the second round. The team will hope to gain their momentum back as they lost to Barmy Army in the previous game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Tornadoes Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:

TOR-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast

Tornadoes Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India.

TOR-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming

TOR-W vs SPI-W match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TOR-W vs SPI-W Match Details

The TOR-W vs SPI-W match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain - Bismah Mahroof

Suggested Playing XI for TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasmin Daswani

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Bismah Mahroof, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Nicola Carey, Nattaya Boochatham, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka

TOR-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs:

Tornadoes Women: Sune Luus, Sophie Devine (c), Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Natasha Miles, Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Winifred Duraisingam, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Katey Martin

Spirit Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Chaya Mughal, Fatuma Kibasu, Sophie Ecclestone, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Yasmin Daswani (wk)

