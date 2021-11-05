‘Tough Times Don’t Last Long, Tough People Do’: Sehwag, Rahane & Others Wish Virat Kohli On His 33rd B’day

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. Regarded as one of the finest players of the game, the Delhi boy made his international debut back in 2008 against Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, he toyed with a plethora of cricketing records, being the only batsman in the history of the game to maintain an average of 50 in all three formats of the game.

As Kohli turned a year older on Friday, reactions started to pour in on social media. Fans and people from the cricket fraternity came up with heart-warming messages to wish the Indian skipper on his 33rd birthday.

Virat has come a long way in his illustrious career and on his birthday, he will lead his team in another important game in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. he and his boys will take on Scotland in the Super 12 tie in Dubai. Just like the previous game, India need to win this fixture with a bigger margin to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

