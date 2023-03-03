'Travis Head is a Treat to Watch': Internet Reacts as Australia Seal Famous Win Over India in Indore

Australia reduced their series deficit as they won the 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar tournament in Indore on Friday with nine wickets to spare.

Australia wrapped up India for 163 in the second innings to set themselves a target of 75 to chase, which they did in style as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange guided the visitors over the line.

Nathan Lyon was the star for the visitors with the ball as India succumbed to the spinner’s craft. Lyon picked up eight wickets in the second innings to add to his three in the first innings.

Australia booked their place in the Final of the ICC World Test Championship with the victory and Twitter erupted following their feat.

“Well Played Australian Cricket Team What a great Comeback. Nathan Lyon Shows his Class One OF the best Bowler in test Cricket. Travis Head is always treat to watch."

One user took stock of the circumstances and posted “The realisation that even Travis Head, who wasn’t initially picked by Australia for his inability to play spin, is playing spin better than the famed Indian batting line-up!"

An Australian fan, absolutely enamoured with Head’s performances of late posted “On the third day, 2 innings, batting last on a minefield. That is a brilliant innings from Trav and Marnus. Never, ever drop Travis Head again"

There was further support for the 29-year-old from Adelaide as one post read “I still can’t quite understand why Travis Head wasn’t playing in the first test match. Didn’t make sense then and definitely doesn’t make sense today!!!"

Another user posted a tweet that read “Lobdusen And Travis Head Partnership belike" with a video of two little girls peddling the same cycle in perfect sync.

The fourth and final test between India and Australia will begin on the 9th of March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

