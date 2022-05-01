TRC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers: The second edition of the KCA Club Championship will kickstart on May 1. The tournament will be played till May 18 and a total of 34 matches will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground. As many as four teams namely Tripunithura Cricket Club, Jolly Rovers, AGORC, and Masters RCC will be participating in the event.

In the opening match of the KCA Club Championship 2022, we have Tripunithura Cricket Club squaring off against Jolly Rovers. Tripunithura Cricket Club will be doing their title defense this season. They won the first edition of the T20 Championship by defeating Masters RCC in the final by three runs.

Jolly Rovers, on the other hand, are a new team in the league. The team will hope to get off to a winning start by defeating the favorites TRC. Rabin Krishnan, Anand Krishnan, and Mohammed Shafeeq are the players to watch out for from the Jolly Rovers camp.

Ahead of the match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers, here is everything you need to know:

TRC vs JRO Telecast

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers game will not be telecast in India

TRC vs JRO Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRC vs JRO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on May 01, Sunday.

TRC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anand Krishnan

Vice-Captain - Rabin Krishnan

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil T

Batters: Abdul Bazith, Anand Krishnan, Saly Samson

All-rounders: Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Nikhil Babu

Bowlers: Afrad Reshab, Mohammed Ishaque, Sivaraj, Akash Babu

TRC vs JRO Probable XIs:

Tripunithura Cricket Club: MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon, Akhil M S, Akash Babu, Karthik Shaji(wk), Afrad Reshab, Mohammed Shanu

Jolly Rovers: Nikhil T(wk), Rabin Krishnan, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Shabin Pasha©, Sreeharsh V Nair, Sreerag V K, Vignesh Puthur, Saly Samson

