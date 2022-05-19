'Treasure to be Looked After': Ravi Shastri Reserves Massive Praise for Delhi Capitals' Star Spinner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 witnessed an improved version of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. After a disappointing stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) till last year, his limping career found a new direction at the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. So far, Kuldeep has played 13 games in the ongoing season and scalped 20 wickets, averaging 19.30. He is currently holding the fifth spot on the list of the highest wicket-taker of the season.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who had observed the Chinaman bowler, heaped praise on Kuldeep for his excellent outing against Punjab Kings on Monday. He also appreciated the DC captain, Rishabh Pant, for giving the spinner confidence’.

“You biscuit KD in a pressure game. Well done Captain for giving him the confidence. He’s a treasure to be looked after @imkuldeep18 #DCvsPBKS," Shastri tweeted.

The Punjab bowlers did an excellent job to restrict Delhi to 159/7. However, the batters couldn’t rise to the occasion and lost the game by 17 runs. Kuldeep played a crucial role in denting the PBKS chase, registering figures of 2-14 in three overs.

He dismissed skipper Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone and as a result, broke the back of Punjab Kings’ batting.

With a great return to form, Kuldeep is certainly making his case strong to solidify his position in the Indian dressing room. Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, ignoring his form won’t be easy for the Indian selectors who will list a 15-man squad for the mega ICC event.

Besides Kuldeep, Axar Patel also pocketed a couple of wickets in the game. Later at the post-match show, Pant lauded the efforts of his spinners that helped Delhi register a much-needed win.

“The only process was to take it deep, with spinners getting help and we saw the same pattern happen with the other team as well. We gonna assess the wicket and see how it goes (next game)," Pant told the broadcasters.

DC will now face Mumbai Indians in their last league match on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it would be another must-win encounter for Rishabh Pant & Co.

