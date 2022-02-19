'Tremendous Thing for Us': BCCI Looks Forward to Groom 'Future Captains' Under Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the captain of Team India across all three formats. The BCCI confirmed the development while announcing the squad for the upcoming 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The decision comes weeks after Virat Kohli stepped down from his post following a 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma on Saturday addressed a virtual press conference and made the all-important announcement. He heaped massive praise on the India opener, stating that the future captains will be groomed under him.

“The most important thing is he is playing all three formats. Another thing is how we manage. Nowadays, cricketers are professional and know their body and how to manage it. With Rohit, there’s no problem at all," said Chetan Sharma during a virtual presser.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma to Lead in Sri Lanka Tests; Rahane, Pujara Axed, Ravindra Jadeja & Shubman Gill Return

“We will keep on discussing things with Rohit from time to time. When we talked to him, he was absolutely okay. If a player of his stature comes forward and takes the responsibility as a captain. And one of the matters which is being talked about, we also want to groom future captains under him and it will be a tremendous thing for us," he added.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s ‘Logical Successor’ – Rohit Sharma Ready To Take Team India to a New Era

As reported by news agency PTI, Chetan cited the names of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh to be nurtured and backed as future leaders of Team India.

Rahul led India in South Africa ODIs as Rohit missed out on the tour due to a hamstring injury. Jasprit Bumrah was named the deputy and will continue to be the vice-captain of the team in the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

As far as Rishabh’s case is concerned, he is playing Rohit’s deputy in the ongoing T20Is against West Indies in Kolkata.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here