Trent Boult Enters Record Books for This Unique Record Exclusive to Number Eleven

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult entered record books for an unique record as New Zealand took on England in the second Test match. Batting at 11, he scored 17 runs and went past the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn Mcgrath in order to become the highest run getter at last batting position. He went past the likes of Muralitharan who had 623 runs; he had scored 16 runs in the first innings also.

Boult was eventually dismissed by James Anderson.

Most runs at Number 11 in Test cricket:

Trent Boult - 640*

Muttiah Muralitharan - 623

James Anderson - 618*

Glenn McGrath - 603

Courtney Walsh - 553

After breaking the record for most runs while batting at number 11, Boult said: “I’ve had my eye on this record for 10-and-a-half years now."

Meanwhile his contribution with the bat didn’t stop England from winning the series as they beat the Kiwis in a thrilling final day of the second Test match.

Jonny Bairstow blasted England to a five-wicket win over New Zealand on the final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Tuesday as the home side won a series for the first time since January 2021.

England chased down 299 thanks to an all-time great display of raw power from Bairstow, who took just 77 balls to reach the ninth Test century of his career.

Bairstow narrowly missed hitting England’s fastest Test hundred, taking one more delivery than Gilbert Jessop, who scored a 76-ball ton against Australia in 1902.

While Bairstow could not earn a place in the history books, that will be a footnote for the 32-year-old, whose display will be remembered forever by all those who witnessed it.

