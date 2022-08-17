'Trent Boult Has Got to Think About His Family And Financial Side of Game Now': Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has given his opinion on New Zealand Cricket (NZC) releasing pacer Trent Boult from the central contract. Boult will have a significantly reduced role with New Zealand in the final years of his career. Interestingly, it was Boult himself who asked NZC to release his contract as he wanted a reduced role in the team.

Ponting gave an honest opinion about the matter and feels that it will happen more in future looking at the amount of T20 franchise leagues happening across the world.

“I think it’s inevitable now with the amount of T20 domestic tournaments that are popping up all around the world now," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

“It’s just getting harder and harder for these guys to maintain the full schedule of international cricket."

The legendary Australia skipper further backed Boult for the decision and said that he is at the fag end of his career and has to think about his family and financial side.

“And for someone like Trent Boult, and no disrespect to New Zealand at all, but I’m sure their national contracts are probably only reflective of maybe what he would make in one of these T20 domestic tournaments," said Ponting.

“He’s coming towards the end of his career and he’s got to think about his family and the financial side of the game now, probably more than ever," he added.

Ponting heaped praise on Boult and said that he will be in demand in the T20 leagues with the quality he possesses in his bowling.

“He’s right on top of his game as well in all formats, so wherever he goes and chooses to play, if it’s T20 stuff that he’s talking about, then he’ll be in very high demand. There’s no doubt about it."

“With the Big Bash draft coming up, I reckon pretty much every franchise or every team in Australia would have been reaching out to Trent Boult to make sure that he got his name into that player draft because he would be in high demand," he added.

