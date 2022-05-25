TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction For Windies Test Championship 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 25, 7:30 PM IST

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Windies Test Championship 2022 match between Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will play host to Barbados Pride in their fourth Windies Test Championship 2022 match from May 25 to May 28. Both the teams are doing well in the Test league and another brilliant performance is expected at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Barbados Pride will be hoping for a comeback after a defeat in their last game against Guyana Harpy Eagles. Playing against Guyana, Barbados scored only 266 and 291 runs in their two batting innings. Guyana made full use of the batting-friendly conditions as the batters made a mockery of the Barbados bowlers. With two wins and one loss, Barbados Pride are at the top of the points table.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force have also won two games while losing just one match. Trinidad’s only loss in the competition so far came in their last game against Leeward Island Hurricanes. TRI suffered a 187-run defeat as their batters posted scores of 140 and 271 runs on the scoreboard.

Ahead of the match between Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride, here is everything you need to know:

TRI vs BAR Telecast

Advertisement

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride game will not be telecast in India.

TRI vs BAR Live Streaming

The Windies Test Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRI vs BAR Match Details

The Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride fixture will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 7:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Kraig Brathwaite

Vice-Captain: Raymon Reifer

Suggested Playing XI for TRI vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Y Cariah, I Rajah, Kraig Brathwaite

All-rounders: Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Jason Mohammed

Bowlers: B Charles, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, J Warrican

TRI vs BAR Probable XIs

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: Anderson Phillip, Imran Khan, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Y Cariah, I Rajah, Darren Bravo, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, B Charles

Barbados Pride: J Warrican, Shai Hope, Kraig Brathwaite, Shane Moseley, Shane Dowrich (wk), Chemar Holder, Roston Chase, Keon Harding, R Simmonds, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here