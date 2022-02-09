>TRI vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s West Indies Test Championship 2022 Match 1 between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions: The West Indies Test Championship 2022 will kick off on Wednesday, February 9. The regional red-ball Test championship, which returns after a hiatus of two years, is aimed to give Windies cricketers a chance to grab a spot in the national team ahead of the Test series against England.

The first two rounds of the championship will be played in February, while the other three rounds are scheduled for May 2022. Six teams namely - Barbados Pride, Leeward Island Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica Scorpions will play two matches each in the February leg of the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will meet Jamaica Scorpions in the inaugural match of the tournament. The hosts have won three out of eight matches in the last edition and were placed in second position. On the other hand, the Jamaica outfit also won three matches but finished in the third position.

Ahead of the match between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions; here is everything you need to know:

>TRI vs JAM Telecast

TRI vs JAM match will not be telecast in India.

>TRI vs JAM Live Streaming

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>TRI vs JAM Match Details

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, Trinidad from February 9 - 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

>TRI vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jayden Seales

>Vice-Captain: Jason Mohammed

>Suggested Playing XI for TRI vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

>Batters: Jeremy Solozano, John Campbell, Isaiah Rajah, Kirk Mckenzie

>Allrounders: Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Derval Green

>Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Imran Khan, Jayden Seales

>TRI vs JAM Probable XIs

>Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jyd Goolie, Imran Khan (C), Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip

>Jamaica Scorpions: John Campbell (C), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Paul Palmer, Oraine Williams, Romaine Morrison (WK), Derval Green, Nicholson Gordon, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty

