TRS vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Men in Blue Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for TRS vs MIB, November 22, Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona, 7 pm IST

TRS vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Trinitat Royal Stars vs Men in Blue: The Trinitat Royal Stars have only managed four victories in 12 games so far this season, which places them in a lowly seventh position in the European Sports Cricket T10 Barcelona championship.

Falco are the only team that are below them at the moment despite having the same number of points. The Men in Blue have a slightly better record recording five victories in 12 games.

Both the teams lost their previous match and would be looking to overturn this run with a good performance. Royal Stars lost to Bangladesh Kings by 47 runs whereas Men In Blue lost against Pak Montcada by 43 runs in their latest fixtures respectively.

N Kumar and Snehit Reddy have been in decent form this campaign and the MIB will be hoping that the duo can guide them to a victory. On the other hand, Mohsin Raza has been a menace with the ball for the TRS, and could play an important part should they decide to change the narrative.

Ahead of the match between Trinitat Royal Stars vs Men in Blue, here is everything you need to know:

TRS vs MIB Telecast

The TRS vs MIB match will not be telecast on TV.

TRS vs MIB Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the official YouTube channel of European Cricket Network.

TRS vs MIB Match Details

The TRS vs MIB match will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona, November 22, at 7 pm IST PM IST.

TRS vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Reddy

Vice-Captain: A Ansar

Suggested Playing XI for TRS vs MIB Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Kumar, H Mir Ali

Batsmen: S Reddy, A Ansar, S Ansar

All-rounders: A Hamza, H Singh, A Meer

Bowlers: A Ahmad, A Borikar, M Raza

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Men in Blue Possible Starting XI:

Trinitat Royal Stars Starting Line-up: Hashim Mir Ali, Amir Hamza, Aqeel Ansar, Fiaz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Usama Shahzad, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Shehzad, Shahzaib Qaiser, Awais Ahmad, Hasnat Ahmed

Men in Blue Predicted Starting Line-up: Shankar Kaligatla, Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Sanjeev Tiwari, Prasanna Jathan, Ram Kranthi, H Singh, Abhishek Borikar, N Kumar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar

