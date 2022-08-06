The fireworks have already begun in one of the premier T20 leagues in world Cricket. Match number four of the Hundred 2022 tournament will pit Trent Rockets against Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday, August 6 at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham.

Last year, the Rockets soared through the group stages of the competition before crashing out in the knockout match. They were outclassed by Southern Brave who went on to become the champions of the tournament.

The Trent Bridge side have now added a plethora of global superstars to their arsenal like Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, and Tabraiz Shamsi. England’s Lewis Gregory has been named as the captain of the side.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Birmingham Phoenix were one the most consistent sides of the inaugural edition and finished top of the standings in the group stages. After a terrific season, Phoenix stumbled in the finals against Southern Brave and had to settle for the runner-up position.

The Moeen Ali-led side will be coming in all guns blazing to grab the title which they missed by a whisker last time around. Phoenix’s roster includes international stars Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade, and Imran Tahir.

Both sides will be playing their opening fixture on Saturday. Expect an electrifying encounter when the two exceptional sides collide in the Hundred 2022.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix; here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs BPH Telecast

Advertisement

The Hundred 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix will not be telecast in India.

TRT vs BPH Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRT vs BPH Match Details

The TRT vs BPH match will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on Saturday, August 6, at 7:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Matthew Carter

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Trent Rockets Predicted Starting Line-up: Colin Munro, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood.

Birmingham Phoenix Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Wade (wk), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes, Imran Tahir

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here