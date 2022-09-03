TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals:

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals will be fighting in the final of The Hundred Men’s tournament at the Lord’s in London on Saturday. Both the teams were absolutely brilliant during the league round as they maintained their position in the two top.

Manchester Originals finished in second place during the group round. With five wins and three losses, the team collected ten points. Originals then scored a victory over London Spirit in the Eliminator game to confirm a final berth. Laurie Evans was the top run-getter for the team with 72 runs as they chased 151 runs in 89 balls.

Trent Rockets directly qualified for the final event. The team topped the points table by winning six of eight league games. Rockets concluded their league round with a win over Welsh Fire by 29 runs.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals, here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs MNR Telecast

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals game will not be telecast in India.

TRT vs MNR Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRT vs MNR Match Details

TRT vs MNR match will be played at the Lord’s in London at 11:00 PM IST on September 3, Saturday.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wayne Madsen

Vice-Captain - Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Philip Salt

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Wayne Madsen

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Josh Little, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley

TRT vs MNR Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets: Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Alex Hales, Tom Kolher-Cadmore (wk), Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Merchant de Lange, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Tom Moores

Manchester Originals: Matt Parkinson, Philip Salt(wk), Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Josh Little, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby

