TRT vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire: Table-toppers Trent Rockets will be squaring off against the wooden-spooners Welsh Fire in their last league match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022. Welsh delivered one of their worst performances this season. They failed to win even a single league game. With seven losses, the team is reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game at the hands of Northern Superchargers by six wickets. Though Welsh Fire will start the Monday game as underdogs, the team will be eager to give their best to break the winless streak.

Trent Rockets, meanwhile, have already qualified for the next round. Five wins from seven games have put the team at the top of the table. Rockets will be hoping to gain some momentum ahead of playoffs after losing their last match to Southern Brave by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire, here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs WEF Telecast

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire game will not be telecast in India.

TRT vs WEF Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRT vs WEF Match Details

TRT vs WEF match will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham at 11:30 PM IST on August 29, Monday.

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Daniel Sams

Vice-Captain - Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi

TRT vs WEF Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets: Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kolher-Cadmore (wk), Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Tom Moores, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

Welsh Fire: Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, David Miller, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball, Leus du Plooy, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, David Payne

