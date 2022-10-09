'Trying to Strategise How To Score Runs Here, Log Bolte Hai Bahut Bada Ground Hai Yaha'-Suryakumar Yadav

India middle order batter Suryakumar Yadav will play a key role when India take on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23. However, that being fortnight away, Team India is all set to go through hard training sessions after landing Down Under just a couple of days ago. For someone like Suryakumar Yadav, the mega tournament could be the place where he can show the world where he stands in T20 cricket especially after excelling in IPL for so many years.

Just after his training session at the WACA Perth, he spoke to BCCI.tv and admitted of feeling butterflies in the stomach.

“I was really looking forward to come here and go and a have a run. The first net session was really amazing. Just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is and how the bounce is. Thoda butterflies tha, aur excitement bhi bahut tha, but at the same time apko ye bhi dekhna padega ki ap kis tarah se apne apko is atmosphere me dalte ho. (I had some nerves, but at the same time you will have to see how you put yourself in such an atmosphere.)"

“There is excitement, you will have to follow the process and the routine at the same time," he said.

“At the time of practice, I try to strategise how can I score runs here, log bolte hai bahu bada bada ground hai(People say the grounds here are huge)," he signed off.

The India batter is in close competition with Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan as far as the ICC T20I rankings are concerned. Latest updates shows how Rizwan is closing the gap on Yadav. Rizwan, when asked about the issue, said that Yadav is a “good player."

“Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand he. Magar jaha tak cheezen he and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain. Kabhi No.1 ke liye socha nahi hain jo demand he Pakistan ki woh pura karne ki koshish kar raha hu. No.1 or Man of the Match, aise kuch cheeze hain jo negative main le jati hain. Par main sochta nehi hu."

