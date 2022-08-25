'Tum Ro Kyun Rahe Ho,' Wasim Akram Recalls Dramatic Win in Final Against India

Former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad’s match-winning last-ball six against India in the Austral-Asia Cup final match back in 1986 is one of the memorable moments in the history of cricket. The victory was undoubtedly a remarkable achievement for Pakistan cricket but for the cricketers, the fixture turned out to be an intense, nerve-racking contest. Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram recently revealed that tension reached such an extent in the final few overs of the game that two of his teammates started crying.

Akram, during an interaction with former India skipper Kapil Dav, disclosed that two young Pakistan cricketers- Zakir Khan and Mohsin Kamal- failed to contain their emotions and started crying during the final stage of the summit clash against India.

“I remember that I got run out. Tauseef Ahmed got a quick single and then Miandad did that. I was a youngster then, and with me were Zakir Khan and Mohsin Kamal, both youngsters as well. They weren’t playing in that game, but they were crying non-stop. I asked them, “tum ro kyun rahe ho bhai? (Why are you crying?)" Akram recalled on a Star Sports show.

Akram eventually consoled the two cricketers by telling them that crying does not make sense otherwise he would have cried too.

Kapil Dev, who was the leader of Team India in that match, revealed that the heart-breaking defeat in the final had a detrimental impact on their confidence. Kapil shared that he still cannot even sleep whenever he thinks of that electrifying game.

Former Pakistan batter Miandad had hit Chetan Sharma for a dramatic last-ball six in the final to script a remarkable one-wicket triumph for his side. Miandad remained unbeaten with a fine 116-run knock in that game.

India and Pakistan might not be playing against each other in bilateral series these days but their encounters at ICC events still manage to enthral cricket fans. The arch-rivals are now set to face each other again in the Asia Cup.

India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will clash with Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue had to endure a humiliating 10-wicket defeat, during the last India-Pakistan match, in the T20 World Cup last year.

