The table-toppers of the Pondicherry T20 2022, Lions XI will be having a face-off with Tuskers XI on Monday at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground.

Tuskers XI are doing a decent job in the competition. They are occupying third place in the points table with two wins and as many losses. Tuskers will aim to get back on track on Monday as they lost their last league match to Panthers XI by 59 runs. Poor batting was the major reason behind the team’s downfall. Chasing the target of 174, Tuskers scored only 114 runs.

Coming to Lions XI, they are atop the standings. The team is undefeatable with two victories and four points. Lions registered their first win against Sharks XI by five wickets while their second loss came against Bulls XI by 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and the Lions XI, here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs LIO Telecast

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI game will not be telecast in India

TUS vs LIO Live Streaming

The TUS vs LIO fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs LIO Match Details

The Tuskers XI and Lions XI will play against each other at CAP Siechem Cricket Ground in Pondicherry at 09:30 AM IST on July 18, Monday.

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Satish Jangir B

Vice-Captain - Akash Pugazhendi

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, Ayyanar R

Batters: Akash Pugazhendi, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Ragavan Ramamoorthy

All-rounders: Satish Jangir B, Parameeswaran, Sai Hariram K

Bowlers: Kashyap Prudvi, Mathan M, Shishir HR

TUS vs LIO Probable XIs:

Tuskers XI: Kamaleeshwaran A, Ayyanar R(c)(wk), Mathan M, Akash Kargave, Rajaram S, Thennavan N, Vignesh K, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Saurabh Yadav, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B

Lions XI: Jashwanth Shreeram R, Sai Hariram K, Vaibhav Singh, Kashyap Prudvi, Parameeswaran S(c), Akash Pugazhendi, Krishna Pandey, Shishir Hr H, Shashank V, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D(wk), Rohan Suresh

