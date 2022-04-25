TVS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between The Vision Shipping and Dubai Aviators: Dubai Aviators will try to open their account in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League as they will take on The Vision Shipping on Monday. The match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Vision Shipping made an excellent start to the T10 Championship. They won their first game against Karwan Strikers by six wickets. Vision Shipping chased the big total of 127 runs in their ten overs owing to a superlative knock of not out 62 runs by Shahbaz Ali.

Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, failed to make their first performance count as they registered a six-run loss against Al Moharb Academy. Bowlers are expected to be more consistent with the line and length. They gave away 125 runs in the ten overs. Despite the good batting performance by Saad Jawaid, Aviators scored 119 runs.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping and Dubai Aviators, here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs DUA Telecast

The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India.

TVS vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TVS vs DUA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

TVS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shahbaz Ali

Vice-Captain - Ridge Menzes

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ridge Menzes

All-rounders: Ammad Jawaid, Mohammad Nadeem, Sourav Shah

Bowlers: Danial Baloch, Saraansh Jain, Jawad Ghani

TVS vs DUA Probable XIs:

The Vision Shipping: Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Salman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman

Dubai Aviators: Ridge Menzes, Saad Jawaid, Saraansh Jain, Mohammed Shihan Faris, Danial Baloch, Muhammad Naeem-III, Waqar Hussain, Kapil Mulchandani, Sagheer Hussain-I, Sourav Shah, Ammad Jawaid

