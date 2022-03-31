TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between The Vision Shipping and HKSZ Stars: The Vision Shipping will kick off the proceedings at the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League on Thursday by locking horns with Pool-C team HKSZ Stars. The Vision Shipping didn’t enjoy a good time in their last tournament. They finished in fifth place in the Sharjah CBFS T20 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The team has built a good squad for the Sharjah Ramadan T20. They will be hoping for good performances from Fayyaz Ahmed and Ali Abid in the opening game. HKSZ Stars, on the other hand, are coming after scoring a win in the season opener against V Eleven. Shaamil Ramzan and Farhan Nazar played leading roles as the team scored a 38-run win. Abdul Gaffar was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict the opposition to 136 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping and HKSZ Stars; here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs HKZ Telecast

The Vision Shipping vs HKSZ Stars game will not be telecast in India

TVS vs HKZ Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TVS vs HKZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10 PM IST on March 31, Thursday.

TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Ghaffar

Vice-Captain: Ali Abid

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Saifullah Bangash, Asim Nasir

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamzu, Shaamil Ramzan

Allrounders: Abdul Ghaffar, Farhan Nazar

Bowlers: Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Saleem

TVS vs HKZ Probable XIs

The Vision Shipping: Muhammad Umar-Arshad (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Junaid Shamzu, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Imran Javed, Shahbaz Ali, Sajjad Malook, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem

HKSZ Stars: Anas Mustafa, Asim Nasir, Shaamil Ramzan, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Farhan Nazar, Asad Ullah, Zikriya Ramzan, Salman Saleem, Adeel Meo, Kaif Ramzan (c), Abdul Ghaffar

