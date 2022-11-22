TVS vs JVS Dream11 Team Prediction: The Vision Shipping vs JVC Stallions Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, November 22, 11:00 pm IST

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between The Vision Shipping vs JVC Stallions: The Vision Shipping will be playing the first match of their CBFS T10 league this season. They would be hoping to get off to a winning start against the JVC Stallions. The Stallions lost their opening game of the 2022 campaign against Colatta Chocolates.

The JVC Stallions are on a poor run of form and Vision Shipping just might be able to capitalise on it. That being said, the Stallions would be hungry to prove their worth, making for an intense competition.

Salman Khan Jr is an explosive batter who could play a pivotal role in the match should Vision Shipping get off to a favourable start. That combined with the bowling prowess of Fayaz Ahmed is a scary proposition for any opposition.

Junaid Zakir has come in handy with the bat for JVC and they would be hoping that he can produce something magical to give them their first victory of the season.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping vs JVC Stallions, here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs JVS Telecast

The TVS vs JVS match will not be telecast live in India.

TVS vs JVS Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the FanCode app or website.

TVS vs JVS Match Details

The TVS vs JVS match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, November 22, at 11 pm PM IST.

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Junaid Zakir

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Nadeem

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs JVS Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umer Yasin, Muhammad Umar Arshad

Batsmen: Syed Haider, Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood-I, Junaid Zakir, Habib Khan

Bowlers: Fayaz Ahmed, Syed Umer Ali, Jawad Ghani.

The Vision Shipping vs JVC Stallions Possible Starting XI:

The Vision Shipping Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook

JVC Stallions Predicted Starting Line-up: Umer Yasin (wk), Syed Haider, Mohammad Usman, Anil Rathod, Nazuk Ali, Junaid Zakir, Hasnat Azeem, Habib Khan, Ganesh Daphle, Syed Umer Ali, Ali Raza

