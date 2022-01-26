FOR DREAM 11: TVS vs KAS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 between The Vision Shipping and Karwan Strikers January 26, 10:00 PM IST

The 24th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be played between The Vision Shipping and Karwan Strikers. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The Vision Shipping made a poor start to the tournament as they lost their first two games. However, the team made a solid comeback by winning their next two matches by Bukhatir XI and Savannah Lions by two and seven wickets respectively. With four points, the team is sixth in the points table.

Karwan Strikers, on the other hand, need to bring a change in their performance to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have lost four out of their five league matches to sit at the second-last place. They have lost their last three games and will hope to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping and Karwan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs KAS Telecast

TVS vs KAS match will not be telecasted in India.

TVS vs KAS Live Streaming

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan Strikers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TVS vs KAS Match Details

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan Strikers contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

TVS vs KAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kashif Daud

Vice-Captain- Dilshan Munaweera

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs KAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Sadaf Hussain, Babar Iqbal

TVS vs KAS Probable XIs:

The Vision Shipping: Sajjad Malook, Sadaf Hussain, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dilshan Munaweera, Saqib Mahmood, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Abdul Rehman, Junaid Shamzu

Karwan Strikers: Tariq Mehmood, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Taimoor, Ahmad Shafiq, Babar Iqbal ©, Furqan Khalil (wk), Kashif Daud

