TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Tamco Warriors and Global Stars: Tamco Warriors and Global Stars will square off against each other in the second match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022. The game will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

Both Tamco Warriors and Global Stars will be unaware of the playing conditions as they will be playing their first game on Saturday. Anil Kumar Thakur, Mohsin Zaman, and Kazi Nazmul Islam are the key batters for Tamco Warriors. Meanwhile, Michael Masih and Saleh Shadman are expected to lead the attack with the ball.

Coming to Global Stars, they will hope for match-defining performances from Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, and Arshad Mehmood. Notably, the two teams last played in the MCA All-Star Bash in December last year.

Ahead of the match between Tamco Warriors and Global Stars; here is everything you need to know:

TW vs GS Telecast

Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars game will not be telecast in India

TW vs GS Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TW vs GS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 5:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kashif Khan

Vice-Captain: Anil Kumar Thakur

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs GS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Mohsan Idrees, Abdulla Shahid, Anil Kumar Thakur, Mohsin Zaman

Allrounders: MD Sulaiman, Syed Saad Ali Mir, Kashif Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Qaisar, Syed Tauqeer Hussain, Saleh Shadman

TW vs GS Probable XIs

Tamco Warriors: MD Sulaiman, Michael Masih, Saleh Shadman, Mohsin Zaman, Md Lutfur Rahman Pevrej, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Mohammed Gurfan, Md Shahidur Rahman, Syed Saad Ali Mir, Anil Kumar Thakur

Global Stars: Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Jahed Ahmed, Kashif Khan, Syed Tauqeer Hussain, Saif Ul Islam, Waqar Haider, Abdulla Shahid, Muhammad Afzaal

